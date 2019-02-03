FINAL: Clarendon Hall

Clarendon Hall varsity boys basketball defeated Colleton Prep on Friday at home by a score of 98-52. The Saints were led by Junior Zyan Gilmore’s 40 points and 10 rebounds which put Gilmore over 1,000 points at Clarendon Hall. Traevon Davis added 18 points, and Kylic Horton had 14 points with 10 rebounds. Jordan Boyd also ended in double figures with 10 points. Tyrese Mitchum also grabbed 11 rebounds. The Saints are now 23-0 on the season and 12-0 in region play. The Saints will travel to Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls lost to Colleton Prep by a score of 51-25. The Lady Saints were led by Whitney Avins with 10 points. Amberly Way and McKenzie Bagnal had four points each.

Clarendon Hall B-Team Boys defeated Colleton Prep by a score of 32-11. The Saints were led by Kole Elliott with 15 points and Wilder Robinson with 11 points.

Clarendon Hall B-Team Girls defeated Colleton Prep by a score of 23-7. Sidney Berry, Colleen McIntosh and Macie McIntosh led the Lady Saints with four points each.