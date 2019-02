FINAL: LMA JV girls

Last Updated: February 3, 2019 at 1:53 pm

The Laurence Manning JV girls lost to Orangeburg Prep on Friday with a final score of 20-46. Scoring for LMA were Paisley Anderson and Reagan Barrett with five points each, Madison Truett with four points and Callie Thompson, Eaddy Gamble and LB Brogdon with two points each. The team is now 1-6 on region. They will play at Pinewood Prep on Monday.