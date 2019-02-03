Cotillion debutantes

The Daughters of Esther Cotillion presented four debutantes at the first annual ball, which was held on January 26 at The F. E. DuBose Career Center in Manning.

Ariyonia Ladaisa Busby, escorted by Jordan Shaw, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Willie Jean Shaw. Ariyonia was also crowned Miss Cotillion.

Camryn D’yani Cousar, escorted by her uncle, Charles Pendergrass, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Rosa Pendergrass. Camryn was crowned 3rd Runner-Up.

Candace Lashawn Dozier, escorted by her brother, Jason Dozier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lionel and Cindy Dozier. Candace was crowned 1st Runner-Up.

Dyamond Patrice Spann, escorted by William Shaw, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Willie Jean Shaw. Dyamond was crowned 2nd Runner-Up.