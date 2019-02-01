FINAL: LMA JV boys

LMA JV boys defeated Orangeburg Prep with a final score of 36-27.

Scoring for LMA were Jaden Sanders with 14 points, Denzell Sigler with 11 points, Kam Belser and Mickey Jordan with three points each, Bryce Acord and Austin Geddings with two points each and Coleman Yates with one point.

For ORangeburg Prep, Stokes Kirby scored 10 points.

LMA moves to 14-3 on the season and will play Pinewood Prep on Monday.