Crash results in high-speed chase

Last Updated: February 1, 2019 at 2:17 pm

Clarendon County emergency crews were dispatched to 8043 Wash Davis Road at approximately 3:37 a.m. on Friday, February 1, in response to the report of a motor vehicle accident with fire.

Fire personnel found a vehicle had crashed into a tree and had caught on fire. The vehicle’s driver was found some distance from the vehicle.

While emergency personnel were rendering aide to Jawwaad Tasawwur Robinson, 28, the driver of the wrecked vehicle, Robinson gained access to a Clarendon County Fire Department pickup and fled the scene. Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies pursued the vehicle through the Taw Caw and Summerton areas.

“Deputies then deployed stinger spike strips on the vehicle,” said Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley.

The pursue led to Manning, where, with the help of Manning Police Officers, Deputies brought the vehicle to a stop and took Robinson into custody.

Robinson was treated for injuries sustained in the original accident, and he had sustained no injuries as a result of the vehicle chase.

Robinson has been charged with Grand Larceny less than $10,000, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA) and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light.

Additional charges are in process for Mr. Robinson from South Carolina Highway Patrol for the original vehicle accident to which Clarendon County Fire Department responded.