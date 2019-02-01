LMA football coach retires

Last Updated: February 1, 2019 at 10:14 am

Laurence Manning Academy Head Football Coach Robbie Briggs has announced he will not be returning to coach again next year. He provided the LMA Board with his resignation on Monday, January 28. Laurence Manning Academy Head Football Coach Robbie Briggs has announced he will not be returning to coach again next year. He provided the LMA Board with his resignation on Monday, January 28.

“I will be shifting my attention fully to our family business, my three children, and doing things with my family during the fall that I have not been able to do for the past 23 years,” said Briggs.

For the full story, see the February 7 edition of The Manning Times.