House fire in Manning

Last Updated: January 30, 2019 at 12:19 pm

Manning City fire fighters responded to a fire at 9:47 a.m. The Robertson home at 103 Richburg Street was in flames.

“Leaving the station, we could see smoke,” said Manning Fire Chief Mitch McElveen. “When we arrived, the structure was fully involved.”

The home was a single-family dwelling, where four adults and six children reside. Five of the children were at school, but the adults and infant present all got out safely. Two of the three dogs were killed, and the third has run away. The family thinks the pet is okay and hopes it will return to them.

The home is a total loss, and Red Cross is on the scene, making preparations to assist the family.

McElveen states they will perform a preliminary investigation and will return in a day or two after the remaining structure has cooled enough to safely perform an in-depth investigation into the cause of the fire.