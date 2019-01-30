FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity boys

Clarendon Hall varsity boys basketball remained undefeated on the season at 22-0 with a 103-41 victory over Dorchester Academy on Tuesday in Summerton. With four players in double figures, the Saints were paced by Traveon Davis with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Zyan Gilmore added 23 points, and Tyrese Mitchum added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kylic Horton finished with 10 points and Quavion Miller added nine points. The Saints are now 11-0 in region play and will play Colleton Prep at Clarendon Hall on friday.