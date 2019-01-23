Shaffer to have pre-trial conference
by Laura Stone | January 23, 2019 8:52 am
Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 9:06 am
A pre-trial conference in the Gary Blair Shaffer case is sceduled this morning at 10 a.m. in courtroom 2 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Charleston. Shaffer’ case has been assigned to a U.S.District Judge, the Honorable Bruce H.Hendricks.
To ensure no speedy trial rights are infringed upon, a pre-trial conference is being held to move things forward.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
