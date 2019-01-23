Shaffer is awarded a continuance

Blair Shaffer was not present this morning for a brief pre-trial hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Charleston. During the hearing, Shaffer’s attorney confirmed they had received discovery. He then asked for a continuance to review the material and prepare a full defense. Judge Bruce Hendricks awarded the continuance.

The case could be heard as early as March, but no firm dates have been set at this time.