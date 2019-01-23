Optimist Club holds first meeting of 2019

Last Updated: January 21, 2019 at 9:45 am

Optimist Club of Clarendon President Brittany Tindal with new members Dale Griffin and Claudette Elliott.

By Brittany Tindal

The Optimist Club of Clarendon met on Thursday at Fayz at the Lake for their first meeting of 2019. During the meeting, Mary Dale Griffin and Claudette Elliott were inducted as new members.

Sharmane Anderson, of the 1865 Reading Academy, spoke to the Club. According to their Facebook page, the mission of the 1865 Reading Academy is to provide a safe, non-judgmental environment to access our children’s reading needs, provide tools and resources that parents can utilize at home, strengthen parent-child relationships to garner success and provide students with the knowledge and assistance to read on their particular grade levels and above. They meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 105 Dinkins Street in Manning.

This past year, using funds gained through Optimist Outlet, the Club was able to send two children to Camp Woody who would otherwise not be able to attend. The Club also adopted several children from a local Clarendon County elementary school and several children in the Clarendon County foster care system for Christmas.

The Optimist Outlet is located in the Bonanza Flea Market in Jordan at 1048 Bonanza Crossing Road in Manning. Residents can buy or donate gently used home décor, toys and modern “nicer” clothing. Proceeds go directly to the Club’s charities for children. Proceeds from this Outlet remain the largest source of income for the Club.

Residents can meet members of the Club at the Main Street Manning Volunteer Fair at the Cypress Center from 4-7 p.m. on January 29. The Club will have a meet-and-greet table at the fair offering information about the Club and its missions and goals.

The Club’s next meetings will be February 21 and March 14. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. with time to mingle and order food. The official meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The Club meets at local restaurants around town, which are listed on their Facebook Page, Optimist Club of Clarendon. Meeting locations can also be obtained by emailing the Club’s president, Brittany Tindal, at bab2brittany@Hotmail.com or calling her at (803) 491-8511.

The Optimist Creed is a series of promises to yourself. These are to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet; to make all your friends feel that there is something in them; to look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true; to think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best; to be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own; to forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future; to wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile; to give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others; to be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.

To help with the Club, visit meetings, become a member if you wish, volunteer at one of their events with children or fundraisers, help clean and price items at the outlet, become a Friend of Optimist with a $100 donation—a great idea for local businesses—or simply call or email them if you want to discuss ways to help local children.

For more information about the 1965 Reading Academy, visit their Facebook page, email the1865academy@Gmail.com or call Sharmane at (803) 566-9690.