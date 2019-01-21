OBITUARY: Betty Ruth Graham Hinson

Betty Ruth Graham Hinson, 87, died peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children.

Born May 26, 1931, in Alcolu, she was a daughter of the late Robert Few Graham and the late Pauline Childers Graham. She was a member of Manning United Methodist.

She is survived by a son, James Michael Hinson (Cyndi) of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, The Honorable Judge Paula Hinson Thomas (Don) of Pawleys Island; seven grandchildren, Nicole Hinson Norris (Bruce), James Austin Thomas (Caroline), Michelle Hinson Miller (Ryan), Kristen Lee Thomas, Kelly Ann Thomas, Leigh Anne Christine Hinson and Khala Hinson Bunge (Kai); three great grandchildren, Kailynn Alice Bunge, Kari Lila Bunge and Benjamin James Miller; a sister, Mary Graham Kinney Franklin of Sumter; and her adopted family, Tommy, Jane, Will and Ginger Benton.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service in the fellowship hall of Manning United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org