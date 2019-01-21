FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity girls and boys

Clarendon Hall varsity boys basketball ran its record to 18-0 on Saturday in Summerton with a 72-49 victory over Wardlaw Academy. The Saints were led by Traveon Davis with 23 points. Zyan Gilmore added 19 points, and Kylic Horton had 13 points.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls fell to Wardlaw by a score of 34-20. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with eight points, and Amblery Way added five points.