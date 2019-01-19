OBITUARY: Esther Barwick Thomas

Esther Barwick Thomas, 81, widow of Henry Louis “H.L.” Thomas, Sr., died Friday, January 18, 2019, at her home.

Born August 14, 1937, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Levi Barwick and the late Alice Logan Barwick. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Alcolu.

She is survived by two daughters, Marie Bollinger of Longs and Marsha Carter (Bob) of Manning; a son, Tiger Thomas (Laura) of Alcolu; four grandchildren, Reece and Carson Thomas, R.H. Carter and Erin Carter Oliver (Patrick); a great grandson, Casen Carter; a special sister, Pat Powell of Florence; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu with the Revs. David Richardson and Mark Evans officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to graveside service at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 6245 Juneburn Road, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care of Sumter, www.amedisys.com

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org