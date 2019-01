FINAL: Scott’s Branch Lady Eagles

The Scott’s Branch Lady Eagles defeated Bethune Bowman on Friday with a final score of 79-21. Cambria Parker finished with 29 points, and three assists. Teja Madison had 15 points, 12 steals and five assists. Tonia Lawson had 14 points and five steals. Jazlyn Bowman had four rebounds and two blocks. Mary Wimberly had seven points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.