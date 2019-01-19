Central Carolina Technical College Welding Department constructs display stand for traveling exhibit of Clarendon County

Central Carolina Technical College Department Chair for Welding Axel Reis and Welding Lab Assistant Joshua Padgett fabricated a display stand for the 4 Main Liberty Hill “Colored” Traveling Exhibit with the town of Summerton. The exhibit records and preserves the living memory of African-American life in Clarendon County during the age of legal segregation in the American South from the 1950s to the 1990s.

The Liberty Hill “Colored” School Traveling Exhibit is a three-dimensional, age-encrusted, wooden, hand-built, architectural model of the 1940 Clarendon County School District N. 22 grade school.

CCTC Welding Department designed and welded the display stand to hold the traveling exhibit.

