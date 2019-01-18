Pets of the week

Last Updated: January 18, 2019 at 8:34 am

Peanut is a 13-year-old, black and white, male Chihuahua mix. He currently weighs around five pounds, is current on all of his age-appropriate vaccinations and has been neutered. Peanut loves to cuddle and will be content just sitting in your lap. He gets along with other dogs, and does well around children. If you are interested in this adorable little guy, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.

Scrappy is a two-year-old, brown and tan, male Chihuahua Mix. He is a very sweet, loveable dog. Scrappy currently weighs around five pounds, is current on all of his age-appropriate vaccinations and has been neutered. Scrappy still has the energy of a puppy and loves to play, but he also does not mind being held. He gets along well with other dogs and does well with kids. If you want to meet either one of these adorable dogs, we are open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.