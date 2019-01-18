Manning High student signs with Limestone College

MHS Baseball Coach Justin Gandy and Chandler Evans

By Evelyn McDonald

Manning High School student Chandler Evans signed with Limestone College on Thursday, January 10. Evans will attend the private, Christian, liberal arts college in Gaffney to play baseball. While there, he will also pursue a degree in business and marketing.

“[I’ve played] for as long as I could,” said Evans, who began playing baseball as a young boy. He has played as a pitcher, second baseman and third baseman.

Evans’ father, hoping to help Evans continue to play baseball beyond high school, searched for online recruiting sites. He discovered FieldLevel, a recruiting site which helps high school, club and college coaches connect with athletes. According to the website, FieldLevel is “where coaches help their athletes find the best opportunities to play in college.” The site shows a player’s commitments, location, positions played and athletic levels.

Evans posted a video clip of himself playing baseball on FieldLevel and gained further exposure by also posting on the Carolina Spikes Facebook page. According to their page, Carolina Spikes is a “showcase baseball organization designed to provide players the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of baseball scouts.” Since the posting, Evans has shown up in about 95 searches.

The video clips caught the attention of Limestone College coaches, who want him to continue pitching and playing infield.

“I’m proud of him, and I want him to go where he feels comfortable,” said Manning High School baseball coach Justin Gandy. “[He] is easy to work with and has the drive to go to the next level.”

Evans and Gandy both agree Limestone College has a “respectful program,” and Evans is looking forward to taking the next step into his future.