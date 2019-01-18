Employment Opportunity

FTC is seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team at the Manning Store in Manning. The successful candidate must meet the following requirements: high school diploma, working knowledge of computers, data entry skills, two years of experience in customer service, excellent verbal communication skills, personality for dealing with the public and excellent organizational skills.

The following requirements are desired: associate degree or minimum of two years of college and proactive selling skills.

Excellent benefits package. Send resume to: Human Resources Representative, P. O. Box 588, Kingstree, SC. 29556, or apply online at ftc-i.net. FTC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.