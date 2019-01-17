Manning man arrested for attempted murder

Last Updated: January 17, 2019 at 11:11 am

Dequan Quamayne McFadden, 28, of 5602 Burnt Branch Road, was arrested when he turned himself in on January 14, 2019, and charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.

According to police reports, on January 13, a black male, later identified as McFadden, walked into the Save-Way Convenient Store at 10 E Winfield Drive in Manning. Surveillance video shows McFadden entering into an altercation with another black male, later identified as Corey Michael Phillips, while inside the store.

As seen on the video, Phillips attempted to move away from McFadden. However, McFadden is seen following Phillips with his hand in his pocket.

Phillips allegedly ran to exit the store, with McFadden giving chase. As Phillips got to the exit door, McFadden can be seen stopping at the register and pulling a handgun from his pocket. McFadden then pointed the handgun at Phillips and fired, hitting Phillips in the leg.

Phillips exited the store on the Church Street side, and McFadden exited on the Mill Street side.

Law enforcement arrived and controlled the area. All individuals who had witnessed the event were questioned, according to reports. Through eyewitness testimony, video surveillance and DMV records, McFadden was identified.

McFadden turned himself in to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and was transported to the Manning Police Department. His bond hearing was on Monday, and bail was denied.

Phillips was admitted to a hospital in Sumter on Sunday and is in stable condition. He was not available for comment.