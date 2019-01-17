Local student named Miss North Charleston Teen 2019

Laurence Manning Academy junior Reilly Ray was crowned Miss North Charleston Teen 2019 on January 12 in a pageant held at Trident Technical College’s College Center. Ray performed a lyrical dance for her talent. She plans to spend her year promoting her platform “A1 See Me,” which is bring awareness about Type 1 Diabetes. Ray plans to earn her bachelor’s degree in marketing and work in fashion retail.

