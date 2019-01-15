January Democratic Party meeting

Last Updated: January 11, 2019 at 9:32 am

At the January Democratic Party meeting on January 3, Senator Kevin Johnson offered a legislative update. Legislative session began on Tuesday, and Johnson was looking forward to the increased funding for the state this year, with over a billion dollars in additional money. Half of this is non-recurring and half recurring.

“With the non-recurring money, we will repair voting machines, colleges and universities and state-owned buildings,” said Johnson. “With the recurring money, I feel we need to do something for our teachers and state employees.”

Johnson further went on to discuss proposed bills to give teachers and state employees a five percent raise. To increase teacher salaries by five percent will take $80 million per year, with an additional $100 million to raise state employees by five percent. He is hopeful the five percent raises will pass, although he will be happy with any raise for teachers and state employees, as he feels they are very deserving.

Johnson has been appointed to the Senate Finance Committee, and he is looking forward to the opportunity to work with the budget.

On the heels of Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley’s comments commending the work Johnson and Ridgeway do with the state legislature, pushing for the betterment of Clarendon County, Johnson also announced he has been awarded two Legislator of the Year awards. The first two were from the Municipal Association and the Clerk of Courts and Register of Deans. On Saturday, Johnson will travel to Myrtle Beach to receive his third Legislator of the Year award, this time from Behavioral Health Sciences Association.

“There are 170 of us, and to receive not one but three makes me feel good, because it shows they recognize what you’re doing,” said Johnson. “I’m very honored.”

House Representative Robert Ridgeway also offered an update. He, too, feels confident going into the 2019 session.

“Like Kevin said, education will be at the top of the list this year,” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway did discuss the lottery winner who won $1.5 billion dollars in 2018. This has not yet been claimed, and a winner must claim the winnings within six months. Should it not be claimed, South Carolina will still receive money from the lottery, although it may not be the same amount as would have come from taxes.

“From what I understand, the money would be split amongst all the states that participate in that lottery,” said Ridgeway, who stated the lottery money would go toward education.

Ridgeway also states they will need to address medical marijuana again this year. The bill was pre-filed in December. Especially in light of this, Ridgeway feels healthcare overall is another area the legislature will need to address in the coming session.

“Maybe we can now make some positive steps for South Carolina,” said Ridgeway.

The South Carolina Democratic Party Political Clyburn Fellowship Program is taking applications for an internship. The deadline to apply is January 15, 2019. Clarendon County Democratic Party Vice Chair Alex Craven, who recently graduated from law school, will apply. There are other SCDP internship opportunities for the spring of 2019. To view these internship opportunities as well as the fellowship opportunity, visit scdp.org.

The Clarendon County Democratic Party will be filling its committee rosters soon. If you are interested in taking part and serving on a committee, contact Patricia Pringle at (803) 473-8393.

There will be a prayer breakfast at 8:30 on January 19 at Liberty Hill AME church to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. On January 20, Clarendon County NAACP will host a march from the Courthouse to Trinity Church to honor King’s work during his lifetime. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the march. The program will start at 4 p.m.