FINAL: Clarendon Hall – all teams

Clarendon Hall varsity boys Basketball defeated Holly Hill Academy Friday in Summerton by a score of 80-25.With nine players in the scoring column, the Saints were led by Zyan Gilmore with 20 points. Trae Davis added 15, and Tyrese Mitchum had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kade Elliott finished with eight points and six rebounds. The Saints are 15-0 on the season and 6-0 in region play.

Box Score: Gilmore 20, Davis 15, Mitchum 10, Horton nine, Elliott eight, Boyd six, Black four, Hill three and Bolyston two.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls lost to Holly Hill Academy by a score of 42-38. The Lady Saints were led by Amberly Way with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. McKenzie Bagnal added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Saints will travel to Blackville on Tuesday to Jefferson Davis Academy.

Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys defeated Holly Hill Academy by a score of 38-24. The Saints were led by Nathan Carlisle with 10 points. Kole Elliott, Brantley Hodge and Lowden Olsen added six points each.

Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls defeated Holly Hill Academy by a score of 21-5. The Lady Saints were led by Lacey Corbett and Ashley Timmons wth six points each. Colleen McIntosh added three points and Brooke Corbett, Mandy Wells and Macie McIntosh had two points each.