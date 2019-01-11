OBITUARY: William McCaa Gettys III

William McCaa Gettys III, 62, husband of Allene Varner Gettys, died Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Medical University of South Carolina.

Born October 19, 1956, he was a son of the late William McCaa Gettys, Jr and the late Emma Ross Jordan Gettys. He was a retired EMT with Clarendon Hospital System. He was a member of Manning United Methodist Church and attended Clarendon Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years; one son, William “Bill” Gettys (Cheryl) of Manning; two daughters, Jordan Price (Chris) and Jane Marie Gettys all of Manning; three grandchildren, Laura Lathan Gettys, J.P. Price and Hannah Price; five cousins, Lori Horton, Debbie Jackson (Joe), Mary Shapiro (Don), Lisa Barrows (Bob), and David Hamrick (Diane); a special sister in law, Shirley Brading.

A memorial service will be held 11am on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Robert Barrows officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Box 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727; The Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785, or Clarendon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 307, Alcolu, SC 29001.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org