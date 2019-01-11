OBITUARY: Carnell “Bobby” Rogers

Carnell “Bobby” Rogers, 76, husband of Oleta Welch Rogers, died Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born on October 21, 1942, in Alcolu, he was a son of the late Jimmy Rogers and the late Estelle Braxton Rogers. He was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Kingstree and was retired from Santee Print Works.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years; one son, Chris Rogers (Dean) of Lakeview; one daughter, Pamela Denise Brunson (Lin) of Alcolu; one granddaughter, Kimberly Rogers of Surfside Beach; four great-grandchildren, Kliegh Rogers, Madison Miles, Melanie Miles, and Miranda Miles; and one sister, Katie Corey (Bill) of Florence.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick Rogers, Ervin Rogers and George Rogers; and one sister, Dorothy Wisner.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019, in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Wayland Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Dale Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cody McElveen, Jacob Barrett, Zach Barrett, Brandon Owens, Robby Springs, Travis Sims, and Shad Welch.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

