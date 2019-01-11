OBITUARY: Blanche Gamble Odom

Blanche Gamble Odom, 90, widow of “E.W.” Odom, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at her residence.

Born February 9, 1928, in Turbeville, SC, she was a daughter of the late David Chalmers Gamble and the late Mary McCartha “Mamie” Kinney Gamble. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was the former Executive Director of the Clarendon County Council on Aging which was named in her honor in 2002.

At age 80, she wrote and published her memoirs, hosting a book signing at Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a recipient of the South Carolina Order of the Silver Crescent for her lifetime of accomplishments that benefited the senior citizens of South Carolina. Blanche lead the Trinity UMC Seniors that met every Tuesday for breakfast at Shoneys and then would go to the nursing home to visit the “old people.”

She was a member of the Clarendon County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, the Woodman of the World, 60+ Seniors group in Turbeville, the Barrineau Seniors and the Hebron UMC Inspirators. She also started the Trinity Seniors Group. Her surmountable accomplishments can be attributed to her loving and encouraging husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances Odom Floyd of Sumter; one daughter in law, Fairlyn P. Odom of Johnsonville; one granddaughter, Megan DuBose (Rob) of Sumter; two grandsons, Michael Floyd of Oregon and Will Bullock (Dixie) of James Island; six great grandchildren, Penelope Pearl DuBose, Emmeri Jayne Poston, Jade Bullock, Iris Bullock, “RO” Bullock; a sister, Kate Kirby of Hebron; a special friend, L.J. Payne; and many beloved family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Eddie Odom and Roy Odom; a daughter, Jane Geddings; a son in law, Ronnie Geddings; a grandson, Wallace Odom; three brothers, Bill Gamble, Frank Gamble, and Goodman Gamble; three sisters, Azilea Plowden, Jeanette Atkinson, and Italean Hudson

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 13, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Vaught officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Clarendon County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 110 Richard Street, Manning, SC 29102 or Trinity UMC Memorial Fund, 2653 Trinity Church Road, Alcolu, SC 29001.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org