Clarendon County natives graduate from Clemson
by Laura Stone | January 10, 2019 8:00 pm
Last Updated: January 10, 2019 at 2:37 pm
The following Clarendon County natives graduated from Clemson in December.
Dakota N. Jackson of Alcolu graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology.
Anne E. Barrett of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Jacob Perry Corbett of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology.
Adam J. Forbes of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Resource Management.
Blanding G. Johnson of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Plant and Environmental Sciences.
William Capers Wannamaker IV of Manning graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Michael Garrett Neal Weaver of Turbeville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
These students were among 1,600 students who received degrees at the fall semester ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.
