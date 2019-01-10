Clarendon County natives graduate from Clemson

The following Clarendon County natives graduated from Clemson in December.

Dakota N. Jackson of Alcolu graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology.

Anne E. Barrett of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Jacob Perry Corbett of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology.

Adam J. Forbes of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Resource Management.

Blanding G. Johnson of Manning graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Plant and Environmental Sciences.

William Capers Wannamaker IV of Manning graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Michael Garrett Neal Weaver of Turbeville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

These students were among 1,600 students who received degrees at the fall semester ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.