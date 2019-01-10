Last Updated: January 10, 2019 at 2:25 pm

The Lord Clarendon Cotillion presented four debutantes at their annual ball, which was held on Friday, December 21, 2018, at The Matrix Center in Manning, S.C.

Porter Katherine Johnson was escorted by Talmadge Alsey Johnson and James Russell Early.

Hannah Griffith Graham was escorted David Morris Wilder and William Thomas Geddings, III.

Laura Elizabeth Drose was escorted by Nicholas Charles Sersun and Richard Francis Drose, III.

Eliza Hudson Lay was escorted by Robert Partridge Bethea, III and Michael Wallace Borden, Jr.

Son of members presented was William Dickey Williamson (not pictured), son of Mr. and Mrs. Dickey Brown Williamson.