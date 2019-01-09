What if Santa stopped at the animal shelter?

Last Updated: January 8, 2019 at 4:12 am

We all know Santa Claus doesn’t stop at places like A Second Chance Animal Shelter. But what if he did? What would the dogs and cats living there wish for, and what would St. Nick bring?

Unfortunately, dogs and cats don’t talk. So the shelter staff and board put their collective heads together to give this some thought. Here’s some of the things they came up with.

First, there are always long-term projects and needs at the shelter. Right now, the biggest one is to finish the installation of a permanent covering over the outdoor kennels. That’s needed to protect the dogs living there from the worst of winter’s weather. But it will be expensive and is estimated at $6000. The shelter’s still raising funding for this one.

However, for Christmas, there are the basic but critical needs: leashes, bowls, bedding, toys and playthings…and of course food and special treats. The question becomes how to go about getting enough of these items in time to distribute them to every dog and cat for a Christmas celebration.

It starts with the ASCAS Angel Trees, an annual event for the past several years. Located at the shelter on Alex Harvin, or the ASCAS Thrift Store, The Shoppe on Brooks and The Monkey Grinder, all in Manning, each and every dog and cat had a decoration with their picture hung on a tree, including what would be on their Santa’s gift list if they could make one. Folks stopping at these locations picked a decoration, or several, shopped for the gifts listed and dropped them off.

Then, for something really special, volunteers roasted two turkeys, carefully removing every bone, to make a memorable holiday meal for the shelter’s residents.

In a very special ceremony on December 26, the gifts and turkey were distributed. Every dog and cat got a special belly-rub from staff and volunteers, while enjoying their presents. And finally, each human there made one silent wish, that all our furry friends find a home, forever.

Donations are still, and always, accepted, either via PAYPAL on the shelter’s Facebook page at Facebook.Com/ASCAS.Manning, or by mail to PO Box 607, Manning SC 29102. Or for a really special after-Christmas gift to yourself, stop by the shelter, have your heart stolen by a special dog or cat and make a holiday dream come true.

If you or your company would like to make a huge and long-lasting gift to the shelter, consider sponsoring the installation of a permanent covering over one or more of the outdoor kennels. Your gift would be commemorated with a unique plaque placed on the kennel(s).

A Second Chance Animal Shelter’s staff, board of directors and volunteers wish everyone a joyous, memorable holiday season and a great 2019.

We especially want to thank all our supporters throughout the year. It’s their generosity, both financially and through hands-on support, that helps keep our goals alive.

ASCAS is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill organization that can only exist with through the generosity and support of its friends and neighbors. If you would like to ensure its efforts continue, please contact the shelter at 803-473-7075 (5079 Alex Harvin Highway, P.O. Box 607, Manning, 29102). You can also support them by visiting the A Second Chance Thrift Store at 537 S. Mill St, Manning (across from the IGA). Purchases and donations all go towards the animals. The shelters 1000’s of residents, past, present and future will purr or wag their tails in appreciation