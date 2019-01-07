Blair Shaffer indicted on five federal charges

Last Updated: January 7, 2019 at 3:58 pm

Former Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer was indicted on five federal charges this afternoon in the District Court of the United States for the District of South Carolina, Charleston Division.

The Grand Jury charges 1) Theft of Federal Funds, 2) Money Laundering, 3) Structuring (or making multiple small deposits to avoid the legal mandate for bank reporting) and 4 and 5) which were two separate counts of making False Statements with regard to where money came from.

Shaffer pled not guilty and requested a jury trial. He was released on a secured $25,000 bond, using his home as security.

