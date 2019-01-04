Traffic fatality on Highway 260

A Friday-morning, single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 72-year-old Manning man.

“Thomas Finley Coffee died at the scene from head trauma around 6:35 a.m. Friday,” said Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

According to Lance Cpl Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Coffey, driving a 2002 GMC SUV, was traveling east on South Carolina Highway 260. At around 6:35 a.m., Coffey ran off the left side of the road, struck a driveway culvert and subsequently ran into a tree.

“The driver was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries,” said Southern. The accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.