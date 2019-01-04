OBITUARY: Thomas Finley Coffee Sr.

Thomas Finley Coffey, Sr., 72, husband of Carolyn Burriss Coffey, died Friday, January 04, 2019, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident.

Born January 9, 1946, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late William Columbus Coffey, Sr. and the late Adela Bozard Coffey. He was a 1968 graduate of The Citadel, a former Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow. Fin was the owner of Rigby Oil Company, a member of the Mullet Club, an avid hunter, fisherman, and a loyal member of Manning United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Thomas Finley Coffey, Jr. and Frank Burriss Coffey (Georgina); four grandchildren, Wells, Finley Anne, John and Meredith Coffey; a brother, William C. Coffey, Jr. (Betty), all of Manning; two sisters, Carolyn Coffey Boucher of Greenville and Jane Coffey Sandel (Bobby) of Roanoke, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 7, 2019, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be A.B. Jordan, Ferrell Cothran, Harold Furse, Harold Wilcox, Tommy Cooper and Tommy Bozard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Drose, John Kneece, Bob Tarrant, W.E. Horton, faithful employees of Rigby Oil Company, and members of the Mullet Club.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the residence, 1182 Hickory Ridge Circle, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org