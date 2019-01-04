Fatality on I-95

An accident on Interstate 95 took the lives of two people around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 3. According to Lance Cpl Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver and passenger were traveling southbound on I-95 near mile marker 113 in 2005 Hyundai SUV. The driver ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

“One [person] died at the scene, and the other died at McLeod Health Clarendon,” said Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock. The deceased individuals’ names will not be released until both have been positively identified and their family or families have been notified, according to Mock.

Southern stated it is unknown whether either person was wearing a seat belt. The accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.