Last Updated: January 4, 2019 at 11:38 am

INVITATION FOR PUBLIC TESTIMONY

Your input is wanted on these five agencies.

Aeronautics Commission; Department of Corrections; Department of Mental Health; Department of Motor Vehicles; and Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School

Columbia, SC – The House Legislative Oversight Committee is currently conducting oversight studies on twelve state agencies. The Committee has scheduled two meetings on the dates below for the purpose of receiving comments from the public about five of these agencies.

Monday, January 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Room 110, Blatt Building – Opportunity for public input about the Department of Mental Health; Department of Motor Vehicles; and Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School

Monday, January 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Room 110 Blatt Building – Opportunity for public input about the Aeronautics Commission and Department of Corrections

During these times, Speaker Jay Lucas and the South Carolina House of Representatives’ Legislative Oversight Committee are pleased to invite the public to provide comments and recommendations about these agencies. Individuals can sign up to speak by calling the House Legislative Oversight Committee at 803-212-6810, emailing the Committee athcommlegov@schouse.gov, or signing up in person a few minutes prior to the meeting.

These meetings provide the opportunity to have an individual member of the public’s face and voice connected with the comments while speaking directly to Committee members. Information relating to providing testimony to the Committee is available online. Also, there is an ongoing opportunity to provide anonymous input through a public input link on the Committee’s website. It is the Committee’s practice to publish responses to online surveys verbatim as received by the Committee. To access these online materials, go to www.scstatehouse.gov, click on the “Citizens’ Interest” tab on the top row, then on the “Agency Oversight by House Legislative Oversight Committee” link and finally click on the agency for which you would like to view responses from the public.

The Committee’s vision is for South Carolina agencies to become, and continuously remain, the most effective state agencies in the country through processes which eliminate waste and efficiently deploy resources thereby creating greater confidence in state government. Comments from those citizens who choose to provide input are important to the Members of the House Legislative Oversight Committee because they may help direct the Committee to additional potential areas for improvement with these agencies.

The specific task of the House Legislative Oversight Committee is to conduct legislative oversight studies on state agencies over the course of seven years. The purpose of a legislative oversight study is to determine if agency laws and programs are being implemented and carried out in accordance with the intent of the General Assembly and whether or not they should be continued, curtailed or eliminated. Also, the Committee recognizes that an oversight study serves the purpose of informing the public about an agency. Any legislator may file legislation, which will go through the normal legislative process, to implement recommendations this Committee may have relating to the agencies.

Suggestions for additional ways to inform the public about this meeting and the House Legislative Oversight Committee’s process are welcomed.