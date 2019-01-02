The soft heart of Bicycle Corporation of America

Bicycle Corporation of America is not only one of the largest employers in Clarendon County, it also holds the title as the largest bicycle plant that produces in the U.S. However, as large as they are, both at home and overseas, neither BCA nor Kent International, it’s parent corporation, have lost sight of the community.

In 2019, BCA will open the doors to a second plant in Clarendon County and will start up two new product lines. One will be a pedal-assist bicycle with a lithium battery. The other will touch the lives of the special-needs community.

Arnold Kamler, Chairman and CEO of Kent International, Inc., was invited to an annual conference hosted by AMBUCS, a 501c3 organization devoted to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities. At the conference, Kamler found a calling that pulled at his heart.

During the September conference, AMBUCS showed a video of adult tricycles being gifted to special needs children through their Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle Program. AMBUCS had been searching for a company not only U.S. based but that could produce the tricycles on American soil. Kamler told them they could stop looking.

“Once I saw the video, I was hooked,” said Kamler. “I’ve also told them that I am retiring in about three to four years and will devote my energies after that time to working on AMBUCS. I then joked about the Jerry McGuire movie when Rene Zellweger said, ‘You had me at hello.’”

Once the Summerton plant is up and running, they will produce models ranging from sizes for small children to adults. There will be two styles: one with foot pedals and one with hand pedals for those with no or little use of their legs. All told, there will be ten different models.

Kamler now has a heart for non-profits. Through the relationship with AMBUCS, he has been introduced to another unnamed non-profit that makes vehicles for adults in under-developed countries, and Kent International is considering a partnership with that company as well.

However, Kent International and AMBUCS have entered into an exclusive agreement for the U.S. produced tricycles. BCA hopes to have its first shipment of tricycles ready to go by June 2019, and all of them will be bound for AMBUCS.

To view the video which hooked an entire bicycle manufacturer, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijb2Td0V8XQ.