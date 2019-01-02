OBITUARY: Viola Pearson Richburg Dingle

Viola Pearson Richburg Dingle, 92 wife of Judge James Dingle died Sunday, December 30, 2018, at her residence, 421 West Huggins St. Manning, SC. She was born January 24, 1926, in Manning, SC, a daughter of the late Willie E. Pearson and Esther McClary Pearson.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dingle will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 3, 2019, at the Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple Street, Manning, SC. Rev. Courtney D. Colleton, presiding; Rev. Dr. Bennie Colclough, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the St. Matthews AME Church, 1981 Moses Dingle Road, Summerton, SC.