OBITUARY: Thomas Larry “Tom” Floyd

Thomas Larry “ Tom” Floyd, age 63, died December 31, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday January 5, 2019, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial in New Zion Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends until 8 p.m. on Friday January 4, 2019, at the home, 3484 Walker Gamble Road in New Zion.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late S. Bethea Floyd and Sybil Hardy Floyd. He attended Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church for many years and, most recently, New Zion United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Salem Schools, Inc., where he also coached boys basketball. He was a lifelong farmer, having farmed with his father and brother for more than 25 years. For the past 23 years, he was Chief Operations Officer with Justice Farms, overseeing farms in S.C., N.C., W.Va., Va. and Ky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janice F. Lavender; and father-in-law, Richard McFaddin.

Surviving are his wife Coco McFaddin Floyd of New Zion; a daughter, Nancy Caroline Floyd of New Zion; sisters Joyce F. (John E.) Johnson, Cheryl F. (Willie) Hodge, Deb H. (Skippy) Osborne, all of New Zion, and Gina F. (Bryan) Dantzler of Santee; a brother, Ronnie D. (Anna) Floyd of New Zion; mother-in-law Nancy McFaddin; sister-in-law Muff McFaddin of Turbeville; a brother-in-law, Carl Lavender of New Zion; and six nieces and nine nephews.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to a passion of Tom’s, The New Zion 4th of July Celebration, c/o The Citizens Bank, P. O. Box 68, Turbeville, S.C. 29162, or Clarendon County School District 3 Christian Learning Center, c/o Allison Knowlton, 6033 Salem Road, New Zion, S. C. 29111.

