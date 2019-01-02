Manning Jr. High FFA donates 1,000 pounds of food

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 10:00 am

MJHS FFA students sit outside the Daisy Gamble Mission House with food they purchased for United Ministries of Clarendon County.

The Manning Junior High School FFA has donated 1,000 pounds of food to United Ministries. According to MJHS FFA Advisor Micheal Haynes, the FFA students came up with the idea of a food donation and chose United Ministries to receive the gift.

This is the first year MJHS has had a chapter of FFA on campus in several years. Chapter President Miles Farmer states one of the main focuses of an FFA chapter is serving others. They believe in premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Farmer asserts the project was a success, as all $75 members contributed.

“It generated from a unit in leadership,” said Haynes. “We told them a leader must first think about others before themselves. That’s how this project got started.”

Rather than hold the typical food drive, where cans and boxes might get damaged over the time of the drive, the students decided to collect $1 from each student. The project lasted three weeks and netted $400 for the drive.

With money in hand, the group purchased rice, peanut butter, Jiffy mix, canned beans, canned corn, canned peas and canned yams. These gifts were then taken to United Ministries for their outreach programs.

“They’ve learned the importance of giving,” said Haynes.