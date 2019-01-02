FINAL: Clarendon Hall

On Sunday, Clarendon Hall traveled to North High School to take on North High School in the Eagles Above the Rim Holiday Tournament championship and came away with a 67-63 win. The Saints are now 11-0 on the season. Traveon Davis led the Saints with 20 points and eight rebounds. Zyan Gilmore added 18 points, 13 rebounds and six steals, while Kylic Horton added 16 points and nine rebounds. Traveon Davis and Kylic Horton were selected to the all-tournament team. The Saints will return to Summerton on Friday to take on out-of-region Conway Christian and on Saturday to take on the Penrith Panthers from Australia.