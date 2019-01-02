Democratic Party update

From Patricia Pringle, Chairperson of the Clarendon County Democratic Party

I pray that you all had a wonderful Christmas, and I am Wishing everyone a very prosperous and productive New Year!!

Just a reminder that our first Clarendon County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting for the 2019 year will take place on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 7:00pm at Bassard Pond House, 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road, Summerton, SC.

Now with the 2018 historic midterm elections for Democrats behind us, we are ready to get to work for the 2020 Elections!!! Please plan to attend and bring your ideas and suggestions for a successful year. Together we can make a difference.

Thanks for all your support throughout the 2018 year,

Patricia Pringle

Clarendon Democratic Party Chair

patriciapringle@icloud.com

——————————

Thanks,

Patricia

803-473-8393