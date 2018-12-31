Walker Gamble December pep rally awards

Last Updated: December 30, 2018 at 12:26 pm

Walker Gamble Elementary held its December pep rally on Thursday, December 20. During the pep rally, children from all grades were recognized for their outstanding work and achievements. As each child was called, they walked to the front, received a certificate and walked back down the center of the gym to the applause of other students before returning to where their class was seated. The recognitions were turned in by the Walker Gamble teaching staff.

First recognized were the students involved in a recent play. These students came to school early and stayed after school to practice.

Damon Evans was recognized for improving his behavior and making good choices.

Tyler Brown was recognized for always helping his friend, John, get to where he needs to go and for always having a smile on his face.

Brady Parker was recognized for trying his best every day and always wanting to help others.

Jonathan Meza-Cruz was recognized for putting forth great effort academically. He is making great strides with his academic goals. He is well mannered, well behaved and offers his assistance.

Skyler McDaniel was recognized for working so hard and improving so much.

Payton Moore was recognized because she loves to help. She is a born leader who loves to help others. Her leadership skills are very evident, needed and appreciated on a daily basis in our room.

Ellie Smith was recognized because she loves to help others. Her kind, caring spirit is very evident daily as she helps others with a big smile.

Kantley Feagin knows all of his pre-primer words and is recognizing them in print. He brings laughter to those around him.

Tyler Locklair was recognized because he buckled down and completed his Jamestown writing. He jumped in and worked hard.

Jett Robinson was recognized because he always has a good attitude, works hard and is willing to help others.

Rylan McKenzie was recognized because Mr. Jody observed him cleaning up after another child dropped pizza on the lunchroom floor. He was not asked. He decided to clean it up on his own. He wiped the floor clean with a napkin and sat back down to his own lunch.

Kinlee Feagan was recognized because she has a wonderful attitude and participates in all lessons.

Rutlee Stegall was recognized for working hard and showing determination throughout his battle with liver disease.

Following the individual recognitions, the December Good Citizens were named.

The 4K December Good Citizens were Leaha Rauch, Sawyer Driggers and Hadley Shuey.

The 5K December Good Citizens were Alan McElveen, Charles Dukes, Owen Singletary and Carmen McClinton.

The 1st grade December Good Citizens were Peyton McElveen, Emma Webster, Kody Rose, Amelia Ulmer and Reagan Lane.

The 2nd grade December Good Citizens were Paisley Bess, Clara Watts, Savanna Azurdia, Drayton Partee and Gabe Harcrow.

The 3rd grade December Good Citizens were Kayden Atkinson, Emilee Beeman, Frank Lopez-Zamora and Christopher Brown.

The 4th grade December Good Citizens were Ryleigh Smith, Alex Belue, Aliyah Delara and Chloe Goff.

The 5th grade December Good Citizens were Rylie Morris, Granger Barrineau, Lynzie Timmons, Megan Brown and Gracie Feagin.

The teacher of the month for December was Third Grade Teacher Nicole Craft, and staff member of the month is WGE School Secretary Dee Moore.

The school plans to continue to hold awards ceremonies each month to recognize and encourage student growth and academics.