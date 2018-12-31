Kitten Contest winner!

Last Updated: December 30, 2018 at 12:23 pm

A sleepy Scoop naps in Rebecca Uptagraft's lap during their meeting.

Our kitten now has a name. Scoop is now an official part of the Manning Times staff, spending his evenings and weekends at home with Manning Times Publisher Leigh Ann Maynard. However, his scampering antics will continue to bring delight to visitors and staff during business hours.

While it was a neck-and-neck contest between Scoop and Oreo, both on Facebook and through emailed votes, Scoop pulled out a win by one vote.

Four-year-old Rebecca Uptagraft often watches The Amazing Colossal Adventures of Word Girl, a cartoon series which showcases a girl with super-powers who has an alter-ego as a grade-school student. A recurring character is School Newspaper Reporter Todd “Scoops” Ming, and Uptagraft says, “He gets the scoop on the bad guys.”

When the contest began, Uptagraft saw her grandmother reading The Manning Times. As she loves cats, she asked her grandmother what the kitten article was about. Her grandmother read about the naming contest for the newest Manning Times employee, and Uptagraft knew instantly what the kitten’s name should be.

Though Uptagraft has three dogs at home, she wanted her winnings donated to the cat of the hour. Scoop graciously received the food and new toy and enjoyed meeting Uptagraft for a photo shoot.