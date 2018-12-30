Get a new you for the New Year with Anytime Fitness

Last Updated: December 30, 2018 at 12:19 pm

Rashawn Porter and Destiny Wilson stand with Anytime Fitness Manager Kenya Watson

Although Anytime Fitness has been in Manning for several years, its newest manager, Kenya Watson, strives to ensure it’s better than ever.

Watson has always been athletic. She ran track, danced and was a cheerleader in high school, and physical fitness was always important. Moving into a career involving physical fitness was perfect for her.

“Fitness has always been a part of me,” said Watson. “I’ve always been intrigued with the human body and how it can be formed into the way an individual wants.”

Watson accepted a job at Anytime Fitness in January, starting out in sales. However, in June, she accepted the offer to become manager of the Manning facility. She is currently working toward certification in physical fitness and hopes to complete it within two years.

While the gym has almost 750 members, Watson sees about 65-75 regulars during her hours at the gym. However, as the gym is open 24 hours per day, allowing members to access the facility with key fobs after hours, she knows there are many who come when she and her staff are not there.

Watson asserts she loves meeting the people who come to the gym and getting to know them. She strives to build relationships of trust, so her members feel comfortable telling her about health or physical issues which could impact their exercise programs. However, it goes beyond this for Watson.

“I love meeting all different types of people and learning about their lives, people I never would have met any other way. I learn not just about their health, but about their personal lives,” said Watson. “It’s about establishing relationships you can remember the rest of your life.”

Watson hopes to build this relationship with two of her newest members, Destiny Wilson and Rashawn Porter, who have been members of Anytime Fitness for about two weeks. The couple wanted to find a way to get healthier together, and they sought out Anytime Fitness to begin that process.

“We just decided it’s time to hit the gym. We’ve been waiting too long. Procrastinating,” said Wilson, who hopes to build muscle in her legs and arms and gain overall strength. “I’ve already been feeling more firm.”

Porter wants to trim down. While he has never been an official member of any gym before, he has gone to gyms and worked out.

“I felt like Anytime Fitness was a great place for us, because they have the whole diverse experience, including cardio and muscle building,” said Porter, who loves the fact that the gym is open 24 hours a day, allowing them to come exercise when their schedules allow. “I’m already feeling stronger.”

The gym offers treadmills, stationary cycles, stair climbers, weight machines and free weights, as well as a tanning bed and a classroom on demand. There are two ladies’ rooms and two men’s rooms with showers, and one of each is handicapped compliant, including a built-in seat in the shower stall. The tanning bed and classes can be scheduled or can be used on a first-come-first-serve basis.

A physical trainer is on-staff for free consultations to assist new members. They can help lay out a new exercise programs and ensure a new member understands how to safely and properly do the exercises and use the machines.

If a member prefers classes, they can select from a menu of Wellbeats studio classes. These classes range from selections such as yoga and Pilates to kickboxing and Zumba. Each of the many types of class has multiple levels, so it can be geared toward a member’s fitness level and goals. All classes show the length, allowing the member to plan for time to complete the class. Once a class is selected, it is projected on the screen at the front of the classroom, and the member is ready to go.

All classes, tanning beds and initial consultations are included in the cost of membership. With a one-year contract, the cost is $40 per month. This drops to $30 per month with a two-year contract. Discounts are available for corporate accounts, as well as state employees and their families.

Members must be at least 15-16 years old, although prospective members who are 14 years old may be accepted with approval from management. To speak with office staff about membership, call (803) 435-6999 during regular office hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday; or their newest office hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“Working in this industry is so welcoming and so comforting,” said Watson. “It’s amazing when you come here and see it’s a happy place and people of different ages and different body structures helping one another, sharing their knowledge to get someone to another place. Our motto is ‘Getting to a healthier place,’ and that’s what this entire facility is about. That’s why I love it here. It’s basically a family with all of us.”