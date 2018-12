FINAL: LMA JV boys

LMA JV boys improve to 6-1 on the season with a 31-29 victory over Maranatha on Friday at Trinity Brynes.

For LMA, Davis Campbell scored nine points, Denzell Sigler scored eight, Jaden Sanders scored six, Mickey Jordan scored four, Reece Mcinnis scored two and Coleman Yates scored two.

For Maranatha, Bradley Reel scored 11 points.

The next game will be home vs. Hammond on Thursday.