FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity boys

Clarendon Hall varsity boys defeated Cross High School at the North High School Christmas Tournament by a score of 76-53. The Saints were led by Trae Davis with 24 points. Zyan Gilmore added 20 points, and Kylic Horton finished with 18 points. Kade Elliott chipped eight points. The Saints will play in the championship game on Sunday at 4:30 against the winner of Scott’s Branch and North High School. The Saints are now 10-0 on the season.