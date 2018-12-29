FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity boys

Clarendon Hall varsity boys traveled to North High School on Friday to take on Oceanside Collegiate and picked up a victory of 64-51 to remain undefeated at 9-0 on the season. The Saints were led by Tyrese Mitchum with 20 points and five rebounds. Kylic Horton picked up a double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Traveon Davis finished with 14 points. Zyan Gilmore picked up 12 points and seven rebounds while Kade Elliott pulled in six rebounds with two points.