OBITUARY: Kerry Coker

Kerry Coker age 59, of Turbeville, died December 24, 2018 at his home after an illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 o’clock PM Friday December 28, 2018 at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church with burial in Gibbons Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Allen Randolph Coker and Agnes Virginia Watts Coker. Mr. Coker was a retired Carpenter and attended Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carroll Reggel Coker.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Morris Coker of Turbeville, four brothers; Allen O. (Geraldine) Coker, Julian W. (Elaine) Coker, Ronald L. (Beth) Coker, and Larue E. (Barbara) Coker all of Turbeville, very special neighbors, J. A. and Bertha Lou Coker.

