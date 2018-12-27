OBITUARY: George Daniel “Dan” Campbell Jr.

George Daniel “Dan” Campbell, Jr., 83, husband of Henrietta Anne Mills “Henri” Campbell, died Sunday, December 16, 2018, at his home.

Born September 8, 1935, in Nashville, Tennessee, he was a son of the late George Daniel Campbell, Sr. and the late Etta Lorene Stewart Campbell. Dan was a US Marine Corps veteran, a 1961 graduate of the University of South Carolina and he was a retired electrical engineer with DuPont with almost forty years of service. He was a member of Summerton Baptist Church, where he served as a past Deacon. After retirement, Dan spent his time helping the community and those in need.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; two sons, Michael Campbell (Janis) of Mt. Pleasant and Todd C. Campbell of Orlando, Florida; a daughter, Sharon Hartley (Mark) of Mt. Pleasant; a sister, Linda Campbell Comiskey (Bruce) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; and three grandchildren, Dylan Campbell, Sydney Campbell and Lauren Brady.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Summerton Baptist Church with the Revs. Billy Carlisle and Bob Ashba officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sam McNeely, Bobby Padgett, Dick Hollifield, Don Purvis, Roy Witherspoon and Bruce Comiskey.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall and other times at the residence, 1240 Ralph Bell Road, Summerton.

Memorials may be made to Summerton Baptist Church Building Fund, 215 E. Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 or to the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org