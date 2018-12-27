FINAL: LMA JV boys

The Laurence Manning Academy JV boys defeated Dillon Christian Academy on Thursday, with a final score of 38-37. Leading the scoring for LMA were Denzell Sigler with 13 points, Mickey Jordan with six, Coleman Yates with six, Jaden Sanders with five, Kaden Niven with four and Davis Campbell and Bryce Acord with two each.

Ethan Brewington of Dillon Christian scored 16 points.

LMA improved to 5-1 on season and will play Maranantha Christian School on Friday, December 28.