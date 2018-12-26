December Manning City Council

BCA Representative Kathy Armstrong receives trophy for Most Creative entry in the Parade of Lights from Mayor Julia Nelson.

During the Manning City Council on Monday, presentations were made to the winners of the Parade of Lights contests.

Kathy Armstrong, who works at BCA, was present to receive the trophy for Most Creative entry.

“Some of you may not know this, but the Bicycle Corporation of America plant in Manning is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the United States,” said Manning Mayor Julia Nelson. “We’re really glad they’re here. They are great community partners, and we’re glad they participated in the parade.”

Shelley Richburg, a member of First Baptist Church, was present to receive the trophy for Best Float.

“We really enjoyed your entry. We can tell you put a lot of thought and a lot of work into it,” said Nelson. “We hope you’ll enter next year.”

Unable to attend were representatives for Breaking Bars, who won Runner Up for Most Creative, Higher Learning Tutoring Service, who won Runner Up for Best Float, Car City, who won Runner Up for The Most Lights, and Bank of Clarendon, who won The Most Lights.

The City also recognized the person who was instrumental in the project to light up the downtown Manning trees for the Christmas holiday season. Nelson stated she and the City have received comments from residents and visitors regarding the beauty of the lights.

“The man behind stringing every light, as you see them now, is Mr. John Summers,” said Nelson. “Your hard work and dedication show the heart you put into hanging those lights. We have received phone calls and Facebook messages about how beautiful it is. We really appreciate your work.”

The annual audit of the City’s financial records is completed, and Mark Hobbs from The Hobbs Group, PA, offered a brief summary. Final copies will be delivered to Manning within the week.

“We did not have any findings, any reportable conditions, any material weaknesses. All the transactions we audited were in good financial shape and very accountable,” said Hobbs. He praised the City’s staff for their helpfulness and professionalism, stating they do an excellent job and should be commended.

“Your City has been operating in a very fiscally accountable method,” said Hobbs. “You have excess income or excess revenue and receipts over expenditures in both your proprietary fund and your operating funds. From an auditor’s or accountant’s standpoint, your city is very financially sound and strong. Here we are today with a very clean report. This is something you should be proud of.”

Finance Director Mary Prince offered a financial report. Five months into the fiscal year, the City has collected 18 percent of the expected general fund revenue. As tax season progresses, this number will increase significantly in the next couple of months. The utility department is at 90 percent, due to reimbursements in USDA grants. The general fund expenditures are at 42 percent, which is on target. The utility fund expenditures are at 36 percent, which is under expectation.

There are $3.3 million in the general fund unrestricted account, which earned close to $3,000 in interest. There are $252,000 in the general fund reserve account. There are $3.9 million in the utility fund unrestricted account, which earned $3,100 in interest. There are $2,073,000 in the utility fund restricted account. The special reserve account holds $99,000. The general fund notes payable balance is the same as November’s amount, which sits at $832,000. The utility fund notes payable balance is at $18.2 million.

During the mayor’s report, Nelson thanked The Hobbs Group and the City of Manning staff for working hard to manage funds and keep accurate records. She also acknowledged the responsible decisions the Council has made during meetings, which have kept the City fiscally sound.

“It’s important for us to stay fiscally sound, not only for where Manning is today, but where we hope it goes in the future,” said Nelson, who asserted this financial stability is a key component in receiving USDA and other grants for the City.

According to City Administrator Scott Tanner, the demolition of the Red Barn would begin on Tuesday, December 18, and would finish on Wednesday, December 19. It would take the contractor a few additional days to haul off the debris. Several of the panels have been removed from the Red Barn for use in a replacement building which will be built on the same lot.

The engineers are working on the Pokatalago project designs. Justin Border, Chair of Clarendon County Water and Soil Conservation District Committee, called and informed Tanner the City would receive $25,000 toward that project.

A street sweeper demonstration occurred on Tuesday, December 11, and a second one will occur on Thursday, December 20, at 11 a.m. Tanner hopes to have a recommendation for Council in the January meeting for purchasing a street sweeper.

The City has met with another recreation vendor regarding repairs to the City’s parks. Tanner has a new proposal and hopes to have recommendations for the January meeting.

Carrie Trebil, Director of Main Street Manning, offered an annual update. The new event, Matchless Menus, was enough of a success, they are seeking to hold the event again. The Easter Egg Hunt fell on a cold day, and Trebil hopes for warmer weather in 2019, so attendance will be higher.

The spring movies in the park continue to do well. However, due to lack of participation in the fall movies in the park, the fall movies will be discontinued. The litter pickup event occurred, although they will seek to do it a bit later in the year, due to temperatures.

Main Street Manning received trees through a Keep America Beautiful grant. Two were planted at Manning Elementary and one was planted at Manning Junior High. The rest went out on Hwy 301.

The Farmer’s Market was successful. Two new vendors were present, although they did lose one vendor. The Farmer’s Market continues to look for new vendors. If you are a vendor and are interested in participating in the Farmer’s Market in 2019, contact the City.

The Popsicles and Ice Cream socials went well. Clarendon School District Two brought books for the children who attended, which helped make the events a success.

The Farm to Table event was a phenomenal success, according to Trebil. Main Street Manning is nominating the event for a Main Street South Carolina Inspirational Award.

The Scarecrows on Main was also a success with lots of creative entries, states Trebil. The Trick-or-Treat event, set up in front of the Fire and Police departments, went well, and Trebil thanked the City for allowing the event to be held there.

The Holiday Open House on the first Sunday in November was combined with a Shop Small event, as the traditional Shop Small Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, when many Manning residents are watching football.

According to Trebil, Marie Land has taken a step back from her duties with Main Street Manning, and the organization wanted to show appreciation for all she has done by planting trees in her honor on Arbor Day, with one at Manning Early Childhood Center and another at the Marie Land Habitat Village.

Several of the façade grants have been completed, although one is still partially completed and two haven’t yet begun.

The Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicole James to the Tree Board, although they are still seeking two more people to appoint.

The Council voted to adopt the auditor report provided by The Hobbs Group for the fiscal year which ended on June 30, 2018.

They then voted to adopt the City Council meeting dates and dates of observed holidays for 2019. The meetings will continue to be held on the third Monday of each month, except where holidays interfere. The January meeting will be held, however, on the third Tuesday, as will the February meeting, due to Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Washington’s birthday respectively.

The Council voted to approve the 2019 meeting dates for the Manning Planning Commission and the Manning Board of Appeals.

Councilmember Julius Dukes thanked the City’s department heads for their hard work.

“Many times, they went out of their way to get things done, and I appreciate that,” said Dukes.

Councilmember Clayton Pack commented on the lack of plaques at Gibbons Street Park as well as other areas in the city, asking Tanner to ensure these are taken care of.

Nelson commended the Council, Tanner and the Santee Lynches Council of Governments for the work on the blighted areas in the city, as improvements slowly but steadily occur.

The meeting adjourned without an executive session.